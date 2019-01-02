Avila (undisclosed) scored four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in the win Tuesday over Salt Lake City.

Avila, who was traded to Ontario Agua Caliente earlier in the December for Ryan Boatright, figures to be a key rotational piece for the severely-depleted Clippers, who have routinely been forced to play with seven or eight healthy men.