J.J. Frazier: Non-factor thus far

Frazier tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals during the Hustle's 109-105 win over Austin Tuesday.

Since signing with the Hustle in early February, Frazier has not been much of a factor against opposing teams thus far, similar to his performance Tuesday. The 22-year-old guard is adding 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds and assists through 12 games played this season.