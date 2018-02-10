O'Brien recorded 31 points (12-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds and three assists during Friday's win over Memphis.

The San Diego State product lead all Clippers players in points and steals Friday. After scoring just six points on Dec. 30, O'Brien has put up huge offensive numbers since then, topping the 30-point mark four times. The 25-year-old is averaging an impressive 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest during his first stint in the NBA G-League.