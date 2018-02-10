J.J. O'Brien: Explodes for 31
O'Brien recorded 31 points (12-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds and three assists during Friday's win over Memphis.
The San Diego State product lead all Clippers players in points and steals Friday. After scoring just six points on Dec. 30, O'Brien has put up huge offensive numbers since then, topping the 30-point mark four times. The 25-year-old is averaging an impressive 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest during his first stint in the NBA G-League.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...