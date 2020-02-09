J.P. Macura: Chips in 15 in G League win
Macura scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists and four steals in Saturday's G League win over Westchester.
It was Macura's best outing since dropping 26 eight games ago. He had been pretty consistent recently, however, scoring between eight and 14 points in each appearance during that span.
