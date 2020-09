Turkish club Afyon Belediye announced Tuesday that it signed Macura to a contract.

Macura made one appearance at the NBA level in 2019-20, making a one-minute cameo for the Cavaliers back in February when he was playing under a 10-day contract. The 25-year-old shooting guard otherwise spent the season in the G League, averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 boards, 2.4 steals, 2.2 assists and 2.0 treys in 29.0 minutes per game.