J.P. Macura: Posts double-double for Canton
Macura put up 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes Saturday in Canton's 106-103 win over Raptors 905.
The double-double was the second one of the season for Macura, who has proven to be more than just a perimeter sniper during his time with the Charge. Through 25 outings with Canton, Macura has supplemented his 15.8 points and 2.3 three-pointers per game with averages of 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists in 30.4 minutes.
