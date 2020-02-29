Macura rejoined the G League's Canton Charge this week after his 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired. He played 27 minutes Tuesday in the Charge's 121-116 win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with nine points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists.

Macura logged one one-minute appearance during his week-and-a-half-long stint with the Cavaliers before the NBA team opted not to extend him to another 10-day deal. The second-year pro should receive steady playing time with Canton for the rest of the season unless another NBA team chooses to sign him to its 15-man roster.