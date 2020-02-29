J.P. Macura: Reports back to G League
Macura rejoined the G League's Canton Charge this week after his 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired. He played 27 minutes Tuesday in the Charge's 121-116 win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with nine points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists.
Macura logged one one-minute appearance during his week-and-a-half-long stint with the Cavaliers before the NBA team opted not to extend him to another 10-day deal. The second-year pro should receive steady playing time with Canton for the rest of the season unless another NBA team chooses to sign him to its 15-man roster.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...