J.P. Macura: Scores 31 despite loss
Macura (lower leg) scored 31 points to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's 129-118 loss to Long Island.
Macura finally saw a full complement of minutes after working through a lower leg injury the previous three contests. When healthy, the forward is one of the most explosive scorers in the league, with Tuesday's showing an obvious example of his talents. The two-way player hasn't seen much time with the Hornets this season, but that could change if the team loses any of its depth at the wing.
