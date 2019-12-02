Play

Macura scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and totaled two rebounds, one assist, and two steals during Wednesday's G League loss to College Park.

Macura got the start and played 26 minutes. His numbers were down slightly across the board in this compared to his per-game stats so far this season.

