J.P. Macura: Subpar in loss
Macura scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and totaled two rebounds, one assist, and two steals during Wednesday's G League loss to College Park.
Macura got the start and played 26 minutes. His numbers were down slightly across the board in this compared to his per-game stats so far this season.
