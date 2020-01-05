Macura scored 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and totaled six rebounds and one assist during Saturday's G League win over the Mad Ants.

The 25 points marked a season high for Macura, who played all 48 minutes in the victory. Coming into the evening, the Xavier product was averaging 14.5 points and four rebounds in 20 G League games this year.