J.P. Macura: Tallies 25 points in win
Macura scored 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and totaled six rebounds and one assist during Saturday's G League win over the Mad Ants.
The 25 points marked a season high for Macura, who played all 48 minutes in the victory. Coming into the evening, the Xavier product was averaging 14.5 points and four rebounds in 20 G League games this year.
