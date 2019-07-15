J.R. Smith: Officially waived by Cavs

Smith was waived by Cleveland on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Cleveland has elected to waive Smith prior to Monday's 5 p.m. ET waiver deadline. According to Charania, the Cavaliers were trying to find a suitor for Smith up until the deadline, but they were unable to do so. He'll now head to the open market after spending the last five seasons with the Cavs.

