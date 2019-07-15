J.R. Smith: Officially waived by Cavs
Smith was waived by Cleveland on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Cleveland has elected to waive Smith prior to Monday's 5 p.m. ET waiver deadline. According to Charania, the Cavaliers were trying to find a suitor for Smith up until the deadline, but they were unable to do so. He'll now head to the open market after spending the last five seasons with the Cavs.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Likely to be waived Monday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Won't be bought out•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: No longer with Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Retreats to bench•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Hands out season-high five dimes in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Not on injury report•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...