Ja Morant: Undergoes knee surgery

Morant (knee) posted Monday on his personal Twitter account that he underwent successful surgery.

Morant required a minor arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body from his right knee and is expected to make a full recovery in 3-to-4 weeks. If that timetable holds, Morant would be available to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League, though it's possible the team that drafts him decides to err on the side of caution and withholds him from action. In any case, Morant -- widely viewed as the top candidate to land with the Grizzlies, who hold the No. 2 pick in the draft -- should be back to full strength well in advance of training camp.