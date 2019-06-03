Ja Morant: Undergoes knee surgery

Morant (knee) posted Monday on his personal Twitter account that he underwent successful surgery.

Morant required a minor arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body from his right knee and is expected to make a full recovery in 3-to-4 weeks. If that timetable holds, Morant would be available to compete in the Las Vegas Summer League, though it's possible the team that drafts him decides to err on the side of caution and withholds him from action. In any case, Morant -- widely viewed as the top candidate to land with the Grizzlies, who hold the No. 2 pick in the draft -- should be back to full strength well in advance of training camp.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...