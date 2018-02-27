Jabari Brown: Returns to G-League with 20
Brown produced 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 loss at South Bay.
In his first game with Santa Cruz this season, Brown had an effective, offensive night, leading all Warrior players with 20 points on 57.1 percent shooting. Before signing a contract with Santa Cruz, the 25-year-old was playing in the Chinese Basketball Association. He also played with Santa Cruz last season, and averaged 22.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across nine games played.
