Brown tallied 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound during Thursday's 134-129 loss at Rio Grande Valley.

Attempting a season high 23 shots, Brown lead all Santa Cruz scorers Thursday while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor. Other than scoring though, the 25-year-old has been a non-factor in many other major statistical categories, as his 16.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game averages show.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories