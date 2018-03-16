Jabari Brown: Season high in loss
Brown tallied 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound during Thursday's 134-129 loss at Rio Grande Valley.
Attempting a season high 23 shots, Brown lead all Santa Cruz scorers Thursday while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor. Other than scoring though, the 25-year-old has been a non-factor in many other major statistical categories, as his 16.7 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game averages show.
