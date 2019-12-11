Jabari Brown: Sidelined by injury
Brown is suffering from an injury that has left him sidelined since the start of 2019-20.
It's unclear exactly how long Brown will be unavailable for the club, but the fact that he's not played yet this year is likely a sign that it's a significant issue. The team signed Ronshad Shabazz on Monday to provide some roster relief.
