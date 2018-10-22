Jabari Craig: Off to Long Island
Craig was drafted by the Long Island Nets with the 21st overall draft pick.
The burly Canadian heads to Long Island after two frustrating seasons at East Carolina. Last season, the 6-foot-10 big man shot only 40% from the field, with 6.0 boards and 1.1 blocks per game, while starting 22 games for the Pirates.
