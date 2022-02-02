Narcis posted five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and a block over 12 minutes in Wisconsin's loss to Greensboro on Saturday.

Narcis was traded to Wisconsin from Mexico City on Jan. 8, but he hasn't gained much traction as a member of the Herd. He scored 10 points across 17 minutes in his Wisconsin debut Jan. 12; however, he hasn't exceeded five points or 13 minutes since then. Narcis has shown some shot-blocking prowess, though, registering one swat in three of his past four games.