The Magic selected Taylor in the third round of the 2022 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

Lakeland drafted Taylor with the 62nd overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft, after he played just one game a year ago for the Delaware Blue Coats and amassed four points on 20 percent shooting in the contest. The 6-foot-7 forward finished his collegiate career with Queens University in 2020 and averaged 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game across 14.3 minutes played.