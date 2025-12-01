The Warriors waived Rowe (ankle) on Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

While the severity of the injury is unknown, Rowe is currently dealing with an ankle injury and will now have to explore other opportunities after being waived. The 28-year-old forward didn't suit up for the parent club before being let go, though he appeared in five outings with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, during which he averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.9 minutes per contest. In a corresponding move, the Warriors have signed L.J. Cryer to a two-way pact.