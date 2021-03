Evans recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Monday's 110-81 playoff win over G League Rio Grande.

Evans returned to the lineup after missing the regular-season finale. The 23-year-old enjoyed a solid regular season, recording 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while hitting 51.5 percent of his field goals. He's expected to come off the bench again in Tuesday's G League semifinal game.