Evans was waived by the Knicks on Wednesday.
The guard came to New York via trade around the draft, and the Knicks will now cut him loose just a few days into training camp. The former Cincinnati standout split last season between Golden State and Minnesota, appearing in 29 games and averaging 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.4 minutes.
