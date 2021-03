Evans (groin) didn't play in Saturday's 113-103 win over G Leauge Oklahoma City.

Evans has played in four games since signing with G League Santa Cruz on Feb. 23. He's averaged 21.4 minutes per contest, putting up 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the process. The 23-year-old will aim to return to action for Monday's playoff game.