Gilyard posted two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four steals and one rebound in 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 win over the G League Ignite.

Gilyard was held below 10 points for a third consecutive appearance Thursday, but he led the team in assists and steals. He's been particularly effective on the defensive end of the court recently and has recorded at least three steals in four of his last five outings.