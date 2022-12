Gilyard generated four points (1-8 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 loss to Birmingham.

Although Gilyard was inefficient from the floor Saturday, he led the team in assists during the narrow loss. He's now been held under 10 points in five of the last six games, but he's logged double-digit assists in two of those matchups.