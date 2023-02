Gilyard compiled 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the Stars.

Gilyard scored in double figures for a third consecutive game Monday, and he's also posted double-doubles in each of those matchups due to his strong passing. He's tallied at least 10 assists in eight of his 12 appearances to begin the regular season.