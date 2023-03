Gilyard logged five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 win over Windy City.

Gilyard wasn't efficient from the floor during Wednesday's narrow victory, but he contributed as a passer with a team-high seven assists. He's now averaging 8.3 points, 9.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game this year.