Gilyard recorded 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to Austin.

Gilyard scored in double figures for a second consecutive matchup Saturday and came within one assist of a double-double. He's been inconsistent this year but has been slightly more reliable in recent games.