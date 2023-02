Gilyard posted nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 129-99 win over Birmingham.

Gilyard was unavailable for Saturday's loss to Delaware due to a sore right Achilles, but he was a well-rounded contributor off the bench in his return. He came within one point of a double-double and tied for the team lead in assists.