Gilyard logged eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal during Wednesday's 120-113 overtime win over the Legends.

While Gilyard was unable to reach double figures in any category Wednesday, he came close to a double-double as the Hustle returned to the win column Wednesday. After posting double-digit scoring totals in his first four appearances this year, he's now been held under 10 points in four of the last five matchups.