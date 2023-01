Gilyard logged 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 win over Stockton.

Gilyard has been more consistent from the floor in recent matchups, and he's now posted double-doubles in three of his last five appearances. He also tied for the team lead in steals Saturday and has also tallied at least three steals in three of the last five matchups.