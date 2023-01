Gilyard logged 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to Iowa.

Gilyard was held scoreless in the Hustle's last game, but he had his best scoring performance of the regular season Sunday to post his first double-double of the year. Despite his inconsistent scoring, he's now posted double-digit assists in four consecutive games.