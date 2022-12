Gilyard recorded 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-102 win over the Legends.

Gilyard was inefficient from the floor during Saturday's victory, but he managed to score in double figures while also leading the team in assists and steals. He's now posted two double-doubles over the last four games.