Gilyard tallied eight points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-88 loss to Sioux Falls.

Although Gilyard was unable to reach double figures in any category Saturday, he led the team in assists while tying for the team lead in steals. He averaged 8.3 points and 9.7 assists in 30.4 minutes per game during the regular season.