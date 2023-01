Gilyard posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 118-117 win over South Bay.

Gilyard was held scoreless during the Hustle's last game, but he led the team's bench players in scoring during Friday's narrow victory. It was also encouraging to see him log 20-plus minutes for a second consecutive game.