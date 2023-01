Gilyard compiled 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to Stockton.

Gilyard has been somewhat inconsistent on the scoreboard but has now recorded double-digit assists in six of his last seven appearances. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.7 points and 9.2 assists in 29.7 minutes per game this season.