Gilyard compiled two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and six steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 win over the Blue.

Gilyard wasn't very productive in the scoring column Wednesday, but he found ways to contribute in other areas. He led the team in assists while also posting a season-high six steals in the victory, marking the third time in the last four games that he's recorded multiple steals. He's averaging 7.7 points and 9.7 assists in 30.4 minutes per game this year.