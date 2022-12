Gilyard posted 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals during Friday's 117-116 overtime win over Austin.

Gilyard came within two points and a rebound of a double-double Wednesday against Texas, but he put things together Friday with his first triple-double of the season. He's averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game this year.