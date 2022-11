Gilyard logged 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 111-101 win over the Capitanes.

Gilyard posted a double-double during Friday's season opener and was less effective as a distributor Monday, but he still had a solid performance during the narrow win. Over his first two G League appearances this year, he's averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per game.