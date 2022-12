Gilyard recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-103 win over South Bay.

Although Gilyard was unable to knock down either of his two field-goal attempts Thursday, he led the team in assists during the comfortable victory. Over 18 appearances during the G League Showcase, he averaged 9.0 points, 7.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.