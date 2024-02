Gilyard was waived by the Grizzlies on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gilyard averaged 4.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 triples across 17.7 minutes in 37 games (14 starts) for Memphis this season. Assuming the second-year guard clears waivers, he will be free to look for a new landing spot of his choice.