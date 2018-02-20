Pullen agreed to a contract Tuesday with Afyonkarahisar Belediyespor of the Turkish Basketball First League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.

Pullen bounced around various foreign clubs in his first six seasons as a professional before inking a two-way contract with the 76ers in September and making his long-awaited NBA debut this season. He appeared in just three games before Philadelphia cut ties with him, resulting in Pullen heading to Irani club Mahram Tehran BC earlier this year for a brief spell before he agreed to a deal with the Turkish club. It's expected that Pullen will finish out the season in Turkey before perhaps trying to find work at the NBA level again in 2018-19.