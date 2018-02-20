Jacob Pullen: Signs with Turkish club
Pullen agreed to a contract Tuesday with Afyonkarahisar Belediyespor of the Turkish Basketball First League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.
Pullen bounced around various foreign clubs in his first six seasons as a professional before inking a two-way contract with the 76ers in September and making his long-awaited NBA debut this season. He appeared in just three games before Philadelphia cut ties with him, resulting in Pullen heading to Irani club Mahram Tehran BC earlier this year for a brief spell before he agreed to a deal with the Turkish club. It's expected that Pullen will finish out the season in Turkey before perhaps trying to find work at the NBA level again in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...