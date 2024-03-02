Toppin became a free agent Saturday after his 10-day contract with the Knicks expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Toppin has been a member of the Knicks' roster all season, but he was recently moved off a two-way deal to a 10-day contract. The Knicks will have the option of retaining Toppin on a second 10-day pact, but it's unclear if they'll do so or if they'll look to use the open roster spot on another player. Toppin has appeared in just eight games at the NBA level this season, averaging 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.6 minutes.