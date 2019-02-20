Wiley agreed to a contract Wednesday with Spanish club Herbalife Gran Canaria, John Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

After going undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017, Wiley secured a two-way contract from the Nets and ended up making five appearances at the NBA level as a rookie. Wiley was eventually cut loose last February and was unable to secure an invitation to an NBA training camp this fall, prompting him to head to Australia to continue his career. He'll now move on to the EuroLeague ranks and look to attract attention from NBA squads this offseason.