Jacob Wiley: Heads to EuroLeague
Wiley agreed to a contract Wednesday with Spanish club Herbalife Gran Canaria, John Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.
After going undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017, Wiley secured a two-way contract from the Nets and ended up making five appearances at the NBA level as a rookie. Wiley was eventually cut loose last February and was unable to secure an invitation to an NBA training camp this fall, prompting him to head to Australia to continue his career. He'll now move on to the EuroLeague ranks and look to attract attention from NBA squads this offseason.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...