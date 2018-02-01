Play

The Nets waived Wiley on Jan. 15.

Wiley, a rookie forward out of Eastern Washington, had signed a two-way contract with the Nets in June and made five appearances with Brooklyn, averaging 0.8 points in 6.6 minutes. He was moved off the 17-man roster in favor of James Webb, who inked a two-way contract in a corresponding move.

