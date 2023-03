Young recorded 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in Thursday's 135-110 loss to the Windy City Buls.

Young recently signed with the Legends after spending the majority of the season with the Memphis Hustle. Due to numerous injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, he received extended minutes and post a team-high three steals Thursday.