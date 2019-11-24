Jacobi Boykins: Another fine performance

Boykins totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal during Saturday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Boykins turned in another fine offensive showing, as the guard tallied double figures offensively with the help of knocking down three three-pointers as well as grabbing five boards. Through eight games played so far in the G League, Boykins is averaging16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.