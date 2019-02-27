Jacobi Boykins: Collects 17 points
Boykins collected 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a block in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.
Boykins continues to be a valuable member of the Vipers second unit, averaging 10.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20 games with the club. Shooting just over 46 percent from the field, the combo guard hasn't exactly been efficient, but it's a serviceable enough line to continue operating in his current role.
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.