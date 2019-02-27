Jacobi Boykins: Collects 17 points

Boykins collected 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a block in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.

Boykins continues to be a valuable member of the Vipers second unit, averaging 10.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20 games with the club. Shooting just over 46 percent from the field, the combo guard hasn't exactly been efficient, but it's a serviceable enough line to continue operating in his current role.