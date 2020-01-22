Jacobi Boykins: Drops 22 in win Tuesday
Boykins managed 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's win over Northern Arizona.
Boykins bounced back superbly after two straight dismal offensive outings by reaching the 22-point mark over 69.2 percent overall shooting. The Louisiana Tech product is currently averaging 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Vipers this year.
