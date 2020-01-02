Jacobi Boykins: Electric from deep
Boykins added 29 points (10-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block during Tuesday's loss against the Hustle.
Off the bench in 33 minutes, Boykins was electric from deep, as the guard converted seven threes behind terrific overall shooting. The 24-year-old is currently draining 39 percent from three-point range this season while averaging 15 points over 20 appearances in the G League.
