Jacobi Boykins: Leads team with 22 points

Boykins recorded 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks during Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma City.

Boykins was once again the leading scorer for the Vipers by reaching the 22-point mark particularly by his superb shooting from beyond the arc. His five rebounds Tuesday were also a nice addition to his final stat-line, as he was averaging just 2.8 rebounds over the first six G League games this year.