Jacobi Boykins: Leads team with 22 points
Boykins recorded 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks during Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma City.
Boykins was once again the leading scorer for the Vipers by reaching the 22-point mark particularly by his superb shooting from beyond the arc. His five rebounds Tuesday were also a nice addition to his final stat-line, as he was averaging just 2.8 rebounds over the first six G League games this year.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.